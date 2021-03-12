New Ultra Music signing and Greek-Zambian DJ/Producer El Mukuka releases his first collaboration with international star Adekunle Gold entitled “Lost”. This upbeat Dance/Pop track is centred around the feelings of being lost when separated from your significant other.

Despite it’s meaning, the music breathes instant happiness and is a certified feel-good anthem. This energetic track will come partnered with a brilliant music video featuring El Mukuka, Adekunle Gold and a special animated guest.

Mukuka and Adekunle met for the first time in 2018 shortly before El Mukuka’s remix of “Ire” which was one of the lead singles on Adekunle Gold’s second studio album entitled “About 30”. The remix was received with open arms across Southern Africa and paved the way for a full-on collaboration between the two artists. According to both Mukuka and Adekunle, “Lost” has been in the pipeline for some time now and was meant to be released one year ago. “It’s been a long time coming but I believe everything in life happens at the right time and now is the right time” said El Mukuka on his release day social media post.

El Mukuka is the first Zambian born and bred artist to sign with a major record label and has been a pioneer throughout his career breaking boundaries and opening doors for more Zambian artists specifically within the electronic music genre. 2021 is shaping up to be the most exciting year yet for the 28 year old DJ, with multiple releases planned, starting with ‘Lost’!