9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 12, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Fathi: Napsa Loss To Berkane Minor Setback

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Fathi: Napsa Loss To Berkane Minor Setback
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi says last Wednesday’s Group B opener away defeat to CAF Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane in Morocco is a minor setback.

Berkane beat Napsa 2-0 to hand to end the Lusaka sides’ unbeaten debut run in the tournament.

“We still have five games it is still not over but at least we learnt one or two issues from this game,” Fathi said.

“It is the first game and we learnt a lot from this game and we take the negative and positive points in the game.”

Hamza Akbi put Berkane ahead in the 12th minute and Mouhssine Lajour sealed the 3 points in the 44th minute to hand the Moroccans the early lead in Group B.

Napsa return to Group B action this Wednesday when they host JS Kabylie of Algeria on match-day-two at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in the first of two back-to-back Group B home fixtures.

JSK are second in Group B following a 1-0 home win over third positioned Coton Sport of Cameroon on the same date in Tizi Ouzou.

“We have two games at home with Kabylie on the 17th and Coton Sport on April 2 so we need to try and get the maximum points from these two games,” Fathi said.

Previous articleChilufya Happy With U17 Friendly Results, Hopes AFCON U17 Returns

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Fathi: Napsa Loss To Berkane Minor Setback

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi says last Wednesday’s Group B opener away defeat to CAF Confederation Cup champions RS...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chilufya Happy With U17 Friendly Results, Hopes AFCON U17 Returns

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia Under-17 coach George Chilufya is praying that the cancelled Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be re-organised soon. Covid-19 this week forced the Confederation...
Read more

Kaindu Slams Nkana Defenders After Pyramids Loss

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has slammed his defenders for letting down the team in Wednesday's 3-0 away loss in Cairo against Egyptian side Pyramids...
Read more

Zambia , Morocco Draw in U17 Friendly

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia drew 1-1 with Morocco in an Under-17 international friendly played away at Mohamed VI in Rabat on Thursday. The friendly comes after the cancellation...
Read more

Chipolopolo Fans Hail Kabaso Recall

Feature Sports sports - 0
TP Mazembe defender Chongo Kabaso has been hailed for accepting his latest Chipolopolo call-up months after being controversially dropped from the squad. Zambia coach Micho...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.