Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi says last Wednesday’s Group B opener away defeat to CAF Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane in Morocco is a minor setback.

Berkane beat Napsa 2-0 to hand to end the Lusaka sides’ unbeaten debut run in the tournament.

“We still have five games it is still not over but at least we learnt one or two issues from this game,” Fathi said.

“It is the first game and we learnt a lot from this game and we take the negative and positive points in the game.”

Hamza Akbi put Berkane ahead in the 12th minute and Mouhssine Lajour sealed the 3 points in the 44th minute to hand the Moroccans the early lead in Group B.

Napsa return to Group B action this Wednesday when they host JS Kabylie of Algeria on match-day-two at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in the first of two back-to-back Group B home fixtures.

JSK are second in Group B following a 1-0 home win over third positioned Coton Sport of Cameroon on the same date in Tizi Ouzou.

“We have two games at home with Kabylie on the 17th and Coton Sport on April 2 so we need to try and get the maximum points from these two games,” Fathi said.