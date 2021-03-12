The government says all social protection programmes namely the Food Security Pack (FSP), Social Cash Transfer (SCT) and Girls’ Education and Women’s Empowerment and Livelihoods (GEWEL) will next year be up-scaled.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Mulenga-Chewe says the government wants to increase the number of beneficiaries under the social protection empowerment programs.

Mrs. Mulenga-Chewe says government recognizes the vulnerability of women and girls in the country.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Gwembe District Commissioner yesterday, the Minister said government is determined to improve the welfare and livelihoods of women in the country through ambitious empowerment programs.

She disclosed that Southern province is extremely doing fine in social protection empowerment programs.

The Minister who has concluded her familiarisation tour in Kazungula, Pemba and Gwembe districts urged officers in her ministry to vigorously sensitize the people on the myths associated with social protections.

The Minister noted that women in communities allegedly shunned money disbursed from government in form of grants.

“I urge my Officers in the ministry to embark on a sensitization drive and spell out the myths that government means well therefore, people should stop shunning the money associating it with satanic,” she said.

She revealed that she has received disturbing reports of some women shunning money from government associating it with ‘black magic’ money.

She gave a scenario where a grant of K180 social protection is increased to K300 – all of a sudden: development which some women refuse to get citing satanic money when in fact not.

And Mrs. Mulenga has clarified that the Ministry of Finance will soon release the K40 million meant for grants to empower women clubs dotted around the country.

The Minister, regretted the delay in releasing the funds from the treasury.

Speaking earlier, Gwembe District Commissioner, Timothy Siakaziba appealed to the Minister to include Gwembe on the list of emergency Covid-19 funds.

Mr. Siakaziba said Gwembe was left out as a recipient of the Fund, yet it is a border district.

And District Community Development Officer Doreen Mwanza appealed to government to rehabilitate the Munyumbwe Skills Training Institute which is in a bad shape.

Ms. Mwanza however, commended government her department is receiving in especially in supporting women livelihood in the district.

Later, the Minister heard success stories from different women groups in Gwembe district that benefited from government grants.

The Minister lauded the clubs for prudently utilization of the public resources.

The Minister, who was accompanied by Community Development Director Cosmas Lukupulo, Assistant Social Welfare Director Stephen Chiwele, Senior Social Welfare Officer, Maxmillian Bwalya and other senior government officials has since returned back to Lusaka