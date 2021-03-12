9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 12, 2021
RB successfully completes 12 cycles of chemo

By Chief Editor
Former President Rupiah Banda has successfully completed his 12 cycles of chemotherapy.

Mr Banda said he is feeling much stronger and better.

In a media statement, Mr Banda also thanked the Head of State, Edgar Lungu, his wife Esther and the entire health system.

He pledged to work hard to request Government and the private sector l to fund and improve the access to chemotherapeutic drugs for the treatment of all forms of cancer and also the advanced diagnostic equipment like PET scan.

Mr Banda has also appealed to the corporate world to join him in creating a platform to generate funds through donations and fundraising ventures to help patient’s access the much needed care for their cancers.

“I and my family have gone through a lot in the last 12 months and without them by my side this battle would have been next to impossible. I remain forever indebted to them too.I stand with all cancer patients in Zambia as I know what it takes to fight this ugly disease. My prayers and best wishes go out to you all,” he said.

Mr Banda also urged Zambians to take screening for different cancers very seriously.

Mr Banda said with the coming of the National Health Insurance under NHIMA and the enrolling of many public and private health care providers , screening services can be widely accessed.

The former President was last year diagnosed with cancer of the colon.

