Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) says it is in the process of connecting Shangombo and other areas in Western Province to the national electricity grid.

ZESCO Senior Manager for Enterprise Risk Management, Elenestina Mwelwa says Shangombo and other districts which are currently using thermo power will be connected to the grid under the Sesheke, Mongu-Shangombo Transmission project.

Dr Mwelwa said government recognizes the need for increasing the rural and peri-urban access to electricity as a strategy for poverty reduction.

ZANIS reports that Dr Mwelwa was speaking during a consultation meeting with members of the District Development Coordinating Committee (DDCC) in Nalolo District.

She said the project is aimed at increasing access to electricity services, improved efficiency, quality of electricity transmission and distribution system supply in Sioma, Senanga, Nalolo, Mongu, Limulunga, Sesheke and Shangombo districts.

And Western Province, ZESCO Regional Manager, Sylvester Chumanya said the scope of the project will include electrifying institutions such as schools, health centres and other government offices.

Mr Chumanya said the project will enable the Corporation connect more customers and bring more development in the region.

Meanwhile, Nalolo Acting District Commissioner, Inambao Mwiya commended ZESCO for coming up with a good initiative that will connect power to the rural parts of Nalolo District.