Government says early marriages is another form of Gender Based Violence (GBV) especially for pupils.

Community Development and Social Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga says government places high priority to ending child marriages and all forms of GBV in the country.

Mrs. Mulenga called on parents and guardians to join hands with government to protecting young girls from being married off at a tender age.

Mrs. Mulenga said government recognizes the vulnerability of women and girls go through but accord them an opportunity to complete their education.

Mrs. Mulenga reiterated that the Ministry of General Education has ambitious empowerment programs such as Keeping Girls in School and Girls’ Education and Women’s Empowerment and Livelihoods (GEWEL) among others that attract girls to be in schools.

The Minister says government is committed to ending child marriage and enabling girls to fulfill their potential and effectively contribute to national development of the country.

She was speaking in Gwembe district yesterday when she addressed girls, parents and guardians who gathered at the Freedom Square.

“Child marriage is an appalling violation of human rights and robs girls of their education, health and long-term prospects.

Therefore, I’m calling upon you parents and guardians in communities to work together with government and end early marriages,” Mrs. Mulenga added.

She observed that girls are more vulnerable to intimate partners and that there are more complications of pregnancy at childbirth leading deaths in young girls.

Mrs. Mulenga reminded the parents that adolescence have more chances of staying healthier, better their education and build a better life for themselves and their families.

She urged girls, parents and guardians to report men to the police and other law enforcement agencies selfish men bent on perpetrating the vice.

“Ending child marriage requires multi-stakeholder efforts from governments, parents, cooperating partners, cultural and religious institutions and the media to take action towards the elimination of the harmful practices,” the Minister said.

And Gwembe District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Benson Zemba said Keeping Girls In School program is a success.

Mr. Zemba told the Minister that over 200 girls this term have been retrieved from their ‘forced’ marriages in the district and they have returned back to school.

The DEBS however, appealed to government to deliberately consider supporting young girls beyond just Grade 12 for those who get good results.

“Girls who obtain good results at Grade 12 should automatically be taken upon to tertiary level so that they become a testimony and encourage others of the importance of education,” Mr. Zemba said.