Five Patriotic Front (PF) aspiring parliamentary candidates have so far applied for the Kankoyo seat in Mufulira district, Copperbelt Province.

And incumbent Kankoyo Member of Parliament, Brian Mushimba says the PF is a democratic party and that anyone willing to contest for adoption should feel free to do so.

Dr Mushimba however, expressed optimism that he will carry the day as electorates in Kankoyo have seen his numerous projects he has initiated during his tenure.

Dr Mushimba was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on PF Mufulira District Chairman, Dominic Mwale today.

Dr. Mushimba said it was not his wish to be absent from the constituency for the past months, but was due to sickness.

“I am paying for over 5000 pupils in the constituency, I have also implemented empowerment programs for women, we have upgraded the roads, schools have also been upgraded, Dr Mushimba boasted.

Meanwhile, Dr Mwale disclosed the names of people who have applied for the Kankoyo seat as Mufulira Mayor, Gift Mushinge, Derick Musonda, Mwambanya Miti, former Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Eddie Chomba, and the incumbent MP, Dr. Brian Mushimba.

“Don’t feel as though people are trying to remove you from being MP, just accommodate everyone and feel free to contest for adoption as incumbent MP,” Dr Mwale encouraged Dr Mushimba.