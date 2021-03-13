9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Five PF Members eye Dr Mushimba’s Kankoyo seat

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Five PF Members eye Dr Mushimba’s Kankoyo seat
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Five Patriotic Front (PF) aspiring parliamentary candidates have so far applied for the Kankoyo seat in Mufulira district, Copperbelt Province.

And incumbent Kankoyo Member of Parliament, Brian Mushimba says the PF is a democratic party and that anyone willing to contest for adoption should feel free to do so.

Dr Mushimba however, expressed optimism that he will carry the day as electorates in Kankoyo have seen his numerous projects he has initiated during his tenure.

Dr Mushimba was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on PF Mufulira District Chairman, Dominic Mwale today.

Dr. Mushimba said it was not his wish to be absent from the constituency for the past months, but was due to sickness.

“I am paying for over 5000 pupils in the constituency, I have also implemented empowerment programs for women, we have upgraded the roads, schools have also been upgraded, Dr Mushimba boasted.

Meanwhile, Dr Mwale disclosed the names of people who have applied for the Kankoyo seat as Mufulira Mayor, Gift Mushinge, Derick Musonda, Mwambanya Miti, former Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Eddie Chomba, and the incumbent MP, Dr. Brian Mushimba.

“Don’t feel as though people are trying to remove you from being MP, just accommodate everyone and feel free to contest for adoption as incumbent MP,” Dr Mwale encouraged Dr Mushimba.

Previous articleEight for Possession of government drugs and illegal operation of drug stores

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Five PF Members eye Dr Mushimba’s Kankoyo seat

Five Patriotic Front (PF) aspiring parliamentary candidates have so far applied for the Kankoyo seat in Mufulira district, Copperbelt...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Eight for Possession of government drugs and illegal operation of drug stores

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Police have arrested eight people for suspected illegal possession of government drugs and illegal operation of drug stores. Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA)...
Read more

Copperbelt Province has enough medicines and medical supplies for all health facilities- Nundwe

General News Chief Editor - 4
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has assured Copperbelt residents that the province has enough medicines and medical supplies for all health facilities in...
Read more

Coordinated delivery of social service protection programmes key – PS

General News Chief Editor - 1
GOVERNMENT says it remains committed to prioritizing the coordinated delivery of social service protection programmes as close to the people as possible as contained...
Read more

Early marriages another form of Gender Based Violence – Kampamba

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government says early marriages is another form of Gender Based Violence (GBV) especially for pupils. Community Development and Social Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga says government...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.