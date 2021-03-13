9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...
Entertainment NewsFeature Lifestyle
Updated:

‘I don’t bleach my skin, I just bath a lot’

By staff
44 views
0
Entertainment News 'I don't bleach my skin, I just bath a lot'
staff

 

Innocent Kalimanshi is one of the most talked about personalities in Zambia, loved and despised in equal measure by millions of Zambians.

Previous articleYouth Partnership Key to Fostering National Development

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

‘I don’t bleach my skin, I just bath a lot’

  Innocent Kalimanshi is one of the most talked about personalities in Zambia, loved and despised in equal measure by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Holstar & Dominant 1 unearth African Diamond with cross-continent collaboration

Entertainment News staff - 0
Zambia's pioneering Hip Hop artist Holstar and Malawi's own iconic rapper/producer Dominant 1, who have collaborated many times over the years, have now further...
Read more

EL Mukuka releases “Lost” with Nigerian superstar Adekunle Gold

Entertainment News staff - 0
New Ultra Music signing and Greek-Zambian DJ/Producer El Mukuka releases his first collaboration with international star Adekunle Gold entitled “Lost”. This upbeat Dance/Pop track...
Read more

Women’s History Museum to collaborate with Zambian artists to develop creative products inspired by original Zambian objects and artefacts

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Women's History Museum has launched a creative call to collaborate with Zambian artists in various disciplines to develop creative products inspired by the research...
Read more

Eddie Black to release new single titled ‘Tija’

Entertainment News staff - 2
Eddie Black is set to release his first single of 2021. Tija is a Tonga word which means Run. The song was produced by DJ Twenty...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.