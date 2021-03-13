Updated:
‘I don’t bleach my skin, I just bath a lot’
Entertainment News 'I don't bleach my skin, I just bath a lot'
- Advertisement -
Loading...
Latest News
‘I don’t bleach my skin, I just bath a lot’
Innocent Kalimanshi is one of the most talked about personalities in Zambia, loved and despised in equal measure by...
More Articles In This Category
Holstar & Dominant 1 unearth African Diamond with cross-continent collaboration
Zambia's pioneering Hip Hop artist Holstar and Malawi's own iconic rapper/producer Dominant 1, who have collaborated many times over the years, have now further...
EL Mukuka releases “Lost” with Nigerian superstar Adekunle Gold
New Ultra Music signing and Greek-Zambian DJ/Producer El Mukuka releases his first collaboration with international star Adekunle Gold entitled “Lost”. This upbeat Dance/Pop track...
Women’s History Museum to collaborate with Zambian artists to develop creative products inspired by original Zambian objects and artefacts
Women's History Museum has launched a creative call to collaborate with Zambian artists in various disciplines to develop creative products inspired by the research...
Eddie Black to release new single titled ‘Tija’
Eddie Black is set to release his first single of 2021. Tija is a Tonga word which means Run. The song was produced by DJ Twenty...
- Advertisement -