The International Organization for Migration (IOM), has empowered 11 Livingstone based vulnerable families, with startup capital worth thousands of kwacha, to reduce poverty at household level.

IOM Protection Officer, Chibalani Katongo, said the startup capital was in the form of reintegration items that would enable the vulnerable families

engage in grocery business and chicken rearing as income generating activities.

Ms Katongo said the identified families consisted of sexually abused young girls who were human trafficking victims, and those at risk of falling into human trafficking networks.

She however, explained that the startup capital was for the parents of the vulnerable girls.

Ms Katongo said the COVID19 pandemic had brought about negative effects which had driven families to push their children into vices which resulted in them frequenting brothels and engaging in illicit activities.

ZANIS reports that Ms Katongo was speaking during the handover ceremony of reintegration items for the 11 vulnerable families.

The items included chickens, feed for chickens, eggs, rice, tissues, sugar, salt, cement and iron sheets among others.

She said IOM had been supporting the government with programs aimed at reducing the vulnerability of families that have fallen into trafficking networks.

“The support we give includes reintegration support aimed at reducing poverty shocks. These help families to return their children to school and also gives them an opportunity to fend for themselves, “she said.

Ms Katongo further said the beneficiaries underwent business startup training to help them in record keeping and sustainability of their businesses.

And Livingstone District Commissioner Pascalina Musokotwane urged the beneficiaries to desist from detrimental vices and focus on growing their businesses and keeping their girl children in school.

Ms Musokotwane advised the parents of the victims not to use the past against them, but to encourage them to focus on the future and on activities that would help rebuild their lives.

She said it was imperative for the beneficiaries to grow their businesses as doing so would reduce poverty and their vulnerability to detrimental vices.

Meanwhile, Senior Social Welfare Officer ,in the Department of Community Development and Social Services, Nicholas Goma said the empowerment program was an opportunity for the beneficiaries to have a bright future.

Mr. Goma said it was not too late for the exploited girls to go back to school to realise their dreams and aspirations.

“We are excited as a government to work with our partners to save these girls’ lives and prevent the worst that could have happened had we not intervened,” he said.