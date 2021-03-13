Mufulira Council has named a road in the district in honour of the late former Chipolopolo and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers star defender Harrison “Wawa” Chongo.

Harrison Chongo Street is located in Ndeke Township where Wawa built a mansion during his peak days as a player.

Chongo starred for Zambia at four Africa Cup of Nations editions in which he won silver at the 1994 event in Tunisia and bronze at the 1996 tournament in South Africa.

The legendary defender died in 2011 at the time he was coaching his boyhood club Mighty.

“Harrison Chongo brought glory to the Zambia National Team and to the country,” said Mufulira Mayor Gift Mushinge.

“And then to Mufulira in particular because he was coming from a very big team at one time Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.”

“We thought we should honour such people. We are trying to recognise as much as possible those people who have contributed to the country and the town of Mufulira,” Mushinge said.

Chongo played for Saudi Arabian club Al Taawoun from 1992 to 2002.

He once attended trials at English Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Barnsley FC.