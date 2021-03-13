Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has declared that President Edgar Lungu should rule beyond 2026. Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament said President Lungu still has a lot to do for Zambia.

He said the outcome of the 2021 elections is already decided and that Zambians should now start looking at having President Lungu’s reign extended beyond 2026.

Mr Lusambo who is also PF Copperbelt Province Coordinator was speaking on Friday when he addressed a huge crowd that escorted him when he filed in his application to recontest the Kabushi seat.

He stated that there is no way President Lungu could lose the elections in August going the huge support he is enjoying across the country.

“All these people are here not because of Bowman Lusambo, they are here because they love Edgar Chagwa Lungu and you want to tell me that they will not vote for him? You must be joking!”

Mr Lusambo explained that he is seeking a second term as Member of Parliament for Kabushi in order to complete a number of unfinished projects for the constituency.

“We have done very well but we still have some projects on paper which we need to complete in the next five years,” he said.

“So far the roads are being worked on. We have opened a number of police posts which has reduced crime incidents and Kapalala Market is being worked on,” Mr Lusambo said as he dropped his application letter