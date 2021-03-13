9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Zambia to adopt Covid – 19 vaccine programme – MOH

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Health Zambia to adopt Covid – 19 vaccine programme - MOH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has agreed to adopt the COVID-19 vaccine programme as one of the key pillars in mitigating the health and socioeconomic impact of the virus, especially on the vulnerable population.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda disclosed this was after the World Health Organisation and other global authorities added the COVID-19 vaccines to the available effective tools to respond to the pandemic.

Contained in a statement issued to media in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Chanda added that many countries across the globe have adopted the vaccine and that this is the case in the region.

The Minister indicated that vaccination in Zambia will be done in a cautious and phased up manner and on a pilot and voluntary basis.

“This will be in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including cooperating partners, the United Nations family, religious bodies, traditional leaders, private sector, academic institutions and scientific groups, among others,” Dr Chanda listed the stakeholders to be involved during the consultation process.

The Minister further disclosed that the government is currently finalizing detailed modalities on the type of basket of vaccines to be used and the actual operationalization of the programme to be approved by Cabinet.

He added that guidance on the vaccine to be used will be based on safety, efficacy, cost and sustainability of supply.

Dr. Chanda said the procedure will provide a clear roadmap that his Ministry and other stakeholders will follow.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to work with a multisectoral response in the fight against COVID-19 informed by evidence based high impact interventions.

Previous articlePresident Lungu should rule beyond 2026 declares Bowman as he files in his application to recontest Kabushi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Zambia to adopt Covid – 19 vaccine programme – MOH

The government has agreed to adopt the COVID-19 vaccine programme as one of the key pillars in mitigating the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

70,000 vaccinated against Cholera in Nsama district of Northern Province

Health Chief Editor - 5
Over 70,000 people in Nsama district of Northern Province have successfully received the second dose of the oral Cholera vaccination in the first ever...
Read more

Zambia has capacity to store COVID-19 vaccines-Chanda

Health Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda is saddened by some online and social media reports purporting that Zambia does not have the capacity to store...
Read more

NHIMA to reduce costs of medical treatment – Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 16
Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda says the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA) will make treatment of medical conditions that require expensive medical procedures to...
Read more

Zambia records 8 Covid-19 deaths in 24hrs

Health Chief Editor - 1
Zambia has continued to record a reduction in numbers of both Covid-19 cases and deaths. Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said in the last...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.