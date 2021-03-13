The government has agreed to adopt the COVID-19 vaccine programme as one of the key pillars in mitigating the health and socioeconomic impact of the virus, especially on the vulnerable population.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda disclosed this was after the World Health Organisation and other global authorities added the COVID-19 vaccines to the available effective tools to respond to the pandemic.

Contained in a statement issued to media in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Chanda added that many countries across the globe have adopted the vaccine and that this is the case in the region.

The Minister indicated that vaccination in Zambia will be done in a cautious and phased up manner and on a pilot and voluntary basis.

“This will be in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including cooperating partners, the United Nations family, religious bodies, traditional leaders, private sector, academic institutions and scientific groups, among others,” Dr Chanda listed the stakeholders to be involved during the consultation process.

The Minister further disclosed that the government is currently finalizing detailed modalities on the type of basket of vaccines to be used and the actual operationalization of the programme to be approved by Cabinet.

He added that guidance on the vaccine to be used will be based on safety, efficacy, cost and sustainability of supply.

Dr. Chanda said the procedure will provide a clear roadmap that his Ministry and other stakeholders will follow.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to work with a multisectoral response in the fight against COVID-19 informed by evidence based high impact interventions.