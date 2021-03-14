9.5 C
Headlines
Handouts cannot eradicate poverty-Chilangwa

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has noted that handouts are not a sustainable way of eradicating poverty in communities.

Mr Chilangwa says this is the reason the government is viciously implementing empowerment schemes for youth and women groups to improve the livelihoods of the people.

Mr. Chilangwa was speaking when he unveiled an empowerment scheme worth K100, 000 for Kawambwa youth and women groups.

Mr. Chilangwa who is also area Member of Parliament said the Patriotic Front Government (PF) does not encourage handouts because they are a short term measure to alleviating poverty.

Mr. Chilangwa handed over hair saloon kits, sewing machines, startup capital, rental fees to women groups and completion certificates to trained youth drivers.

“The PF government has introduced several and real empowerment schemes that are aimed at raising the standard of living for the people across the country,” Mr Chilangwa stated.

Mr. Chilangwa cited the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi- purpose Economic Cooperative (ECL MPEC), the youth internship programme, the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF), social cash transfer among many others.

He cautioned the beneficiaries not to misuse the empowerment packages they have received as doing so will block others from accessing the same.

And Kawambwa Town Council Chairperson, Kalumba Chifumbe called on women and youths in Kawambwa to support President Lungu’s government if they are to continue receiving more empowerment.

Mr. Chifumbe said no past government has ever empowered citizens in the manner that the PF government has done it.

And speaking at the same event Kawambwa District Commissioner, James Kalumba announced that the number of beneficiaries on the social cash transfer scheme has increased this year.

