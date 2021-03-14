9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Napsa Stars Grant Coach Fathi Compassionate Leave

Napsa Stars have announced that head coach Mohamed Fathi has gone on compassionate leave with immediate effect.

Coach Fathi last month lost his father in his home country Egypt.

“The Board and Secretariat of NAPSA Stars Football Club wishes to announce that the club has granted its head Coach Mr. Mohamed Fathi permission to take compassionate leave.”

“Our coach suffered a family bereavement last month and we believe it’s best that he takes some time away from the club to be with his family,” Napsa General Secretary/Technical Director Honour Janza said.

Napsa did not state the duration of Fathi’s leave.

Assistant Kapamba Chintu has since taken over as head coach in an interim capacity.

