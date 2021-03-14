CHIEF Mumena has commended President Edgar Lungu’s PF government for its continued subsidizing of the agriculture sector under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

He said as a result of FISP, poverty has reduced at household levels as the majority of the citizens were food secure.

The traditional leader was speaking at his palace when Nyimba Investments Head-Sales and Marketing Manager Willings Mulendema paid a courtesy call on him.

Chief Mumena said he was happy that Nyimba has been an active player in the agriculture sector by continuously supplying inputs on time as was witnessed during the 2019/20 farming season.

“I commend the government and partners under FISP. Let’s look at FISP as a survival kit, a game-changer, a strategy for making households achieve food security,” he said.

He said he was impressed to note that Nyimba has already started procuring inputs for the 202/21 farming season. He said the timely delivery of inputs has contributed to the entire North-Western province recording a bumper harvest.

Chief Mumena said Nyimba should continue supplementing the government’s efforts by ensuring that it supplies early.

And Nyimba Head-Sales and Marketing Manager Willings Mulendema said the company would always strive at delivering inputs early. With regards to the 2020/21 farming season,

Nyimba has so far procured over 50,000 metric tonnes. He said Nyimba would start distributing to all the provinces where the company has been engaged by this month end.

He said by June, Nyimba would have completed delivering for the entire nation so as to allow an opportunity to farmers that might be engaged in political activities.