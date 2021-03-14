9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 14, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu’s PF Government Commended for its continued subsidizing of the Agriculture Sector

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Headlines President Lungu’s PF Government Commended for its continued subsidizing of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

CHIEF Mumena has commended President Edgar Lungu’s PF government for its continued subsidizing of the agriculture sector under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

He said as a result of FISP, poverty has reduced at household levels as the majority of the citizens were food secure.

The traditional leader was speaking at his palace when Nyimba Investments Head-Sales and Marketing Manager Willings Mulendema paid a courtesy call on him.

Chief Mumena said he was happy that Nyimba has been an active player in the agriculture sector by continuously supplying inputs on time as was witnessed during the 2019/20 farming season.

“I commend the government and partners under FISP. Let’s look at FISP as a survival kit, a game-changer, a strategy for making households achieve food security,” he said.

He said he was impressed to note that Nyimba has already started procuring inputs for the 202/21 farming season. He said the timely delivery of inputs has contributed to the entire North-Western province recording a bumper harvest.

Chief Mumena said Nyimba should continue supplementing the government’s efforts by ensuring that it supplies early.
And Nyimba Head-Sales and Marketing Manager Willings Mulendema said the company would always strive at delivering inputs early. With regards to the 2020/21 farming season,
Nyimba has so far procured over 50,000 metric tonnes. He said Nyimba would start distributing to all the provinces where the company has been engaged by this month end.

He said by June, Nyimba would have completed delivering for the entire nation so as to allow an opportunity to farmers that might be engaged in political activities.

Chief Mumena meeting with Nyimba Investments Head-Sales and Marketing Manager Willings Mulendema
Chief Mumena meeting with Nyimba Investments Head-Sales and Marketing Manager Willings Mulendema

Previous articleLate “Wawa” Chongo Gets Mufulira Street Name

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu’s PF Government Commended for its continued subsidizing of the Agriculture Sector

CHIEF Mumena has commended President Edgar Lungu’s PF government for its continued subsidizing of the agriculture sector under the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND is cared of Facing President Lungu on the Ballot, hence Fanning the Eligibility Debate-Kafwaya

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The opposition UPND is scared of facing President Edgar Lungu on the ballot paper in the forthcoming general elections, says Lunte Member of Parliament...
Read more

President Lungu should rule beyond 2026 declares Bowman as he files in his application to recontest Kabushi

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has declared that President Edgar Lungu should rule beyond 2026. Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of...
Read more

President Lungu leads 2021 youth day commemorations

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu today led youths across the country in commemorating the annual youth day which falls on the 12th of March every year. The...
Read more

RB successfully completes 12 cycles of chemo

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Former President Rupiah Banda has successfully completed his 12 cycles of chemotherapy. Mr Banda said he is feeling much stronger and better. In a media statement,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.