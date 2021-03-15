Mbala District Commissioner, Maybin Chibalange has called on the church to counsel politicians to promote peace and unity as the country heads towards the general election.

Mr. Chibalange said the church need to encourage politicians to dialogue and desist from all forms of violence.

He urged the church to preach more about peace and love in order to promote good Christian values.

“We want to see the church promoting dialogue and urging politicians to refrain from violence and live according to the Christian nation principles” he said.

The District Commissioner was speaking during the induction church service of Reverend Martin Sakala of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Trinity Congregation in Mbala.

He also commended the church for helping government with provision of education and health services in the country.

He said the church has remained a key partner of government in promoting health and education services.

“We commend the church for being all-weather partners of the government in fostering development in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop, Maybin Mulenga has called on Christians to embrace dialogue, peace, and unity as the country heads to the August polls.

Bishop Mulenga has further advised people to wait on God for everything stating that God’s time is always the best.

He was preaching under the theme “Go therefore, all one in Christ” taken from the book of Acts 10:20.

And Reverend Sakala has thanked Christians in Mbala for welcoming him to the church.