Monday, March 15, 2021
Zambians in SA respond to dual citizenship

Government has expressed happiness with the high number of Zambians applying to have their citizenship restored after renunciation. Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the response for dual citizenship has been overwhelming.

Mr. Kampyongo said this in Johannesburg, South Africa, when he met Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country Major General Jackson Miti.

He said the implementation of dual citizenship has seen a high number of Zambians having their citizenship restored following new application.

He said the other category applying for Zambian citizenship was that of people born outside the country.

Mr. Kampyongo expressed satisfaction with the effective collaboration among stakeholders in ensuring speedy processing of applications, adding that further guidelines would soon be issued through Zambia’s Missions abroad for ease of reference.

He urged applicants to ensure they provide accurate information as required to avoid delays in their applications.

And Mr. Kampyongo says Zambia is committed to ensuring that legitimate civil registration processes were facilitated.

He said registration and movements of migrants within the Southern Africa Developing Community (SADC) member countries would be handled according to the legal framework provided by the regional body as well as individual countries.

He has since called on Zambians living in South Africa to have updated documentations for them to easily access Consular services whenever need arose.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

3 COMMENTS

  1. The stringent Checks will continue. I just wanted to clarify on behalf of our minister that this is not an automatic decision. Even if you once held zambian nationality, you can still be refused if you don’t meet our criteria. For example some of you in diaspora have since moving there committed crimes and are criminals so we have to be careful who we allow back. Upnd diasporan who insult government and expect us to welcome them with open hands should also expect to be refused. Just ask Larry mweetwa what happened to him when he visited

    1

  2. Zambia is not cheap and so we will ensure to undertake strict checks before granting any one nationality. Ba diaspora time to reflect

    1

