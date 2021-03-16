Mutondo Stars have shot to the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table after edging Kitwe rivals Jumulo FC 1-0 in a Kitwe derby played on Sunday at Garden Park Stadium.

Striker Chataba Kabole came off the substitute bench to score the solitary goal that ended Jumulo’s 17-match unbeaten run in the season.

Chataba, the son of veteran coach Fordson Kabole, scored a thumping header in the 65th minute, 19 minutes after replacing injured John Katalayi.

Friendship was also put aside in this derby that pitted coaches Zeddy Saileti of Mutondo and his Jumulo counterpart Linos Makwaza.

Both teams have 23 points but Mutondo Stars have a superior goal difference of two over Jumulo.

Meanwhile, the two teams will clash again on Wednesday in a rescheduled game at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

“Today our boys performed against a very good team but it’s now in the past we look forward to Wednesday,” Saileti told reporters in a post-match interview.

FAZ Copperbelt Division One – Week 18 Results

Young Power 0-0 Copperbelt Buffaloes

Kalulushi Modern Stars 1-1 Zambezi Portland

Mufulira Blackpool 2-0 Chingola Police

Young Nkana 1-0 Ndola United

Miseshi Blue Stars 2-0 Mufulira United

Chingola Leopards 2-1 Mufulira Police

Konkola Mine Police 1-0 Luanshya United

Police Blues Eagles 1-1 Roan United

Mutondo Stars 1-0 Jumulo