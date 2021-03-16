9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Copperbelt DIV 1: Mutundo Stars Beat Jumulo in Kitwe Derby to Go Top

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Copperbelt DIV 1: Mutundo Stars Beat Jumulo in Kitwe Derby to Go...
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mutondo Stars have shot to the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table after edging Kitwe rivals Jumulo FC 1-0 in a Kitwe derby played on Sunday at Garden Park Stadium.

Striker Chataba Kabole came off the substitute bench to score the solitary goal that ended Jumulo’s 17-match unbeaten run in the season.

Chataba, the son of veteran coach Fordson Kabole, scored a thumping header in the 65th minute, 19 minutes after replacing injured John Katalayi.

Friendship was also put aside in this derby that pitted coaches Zeddy Saileti of Mutondo and his Jumulo counterpart Linos Makwaza.

Both teams have 23 points but Mutondo Stars have a superior goal difference of two over Jumulo.

Meanwhile, the two teams will clash again on Wednesday in a rescheduled game at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

“Today our boys performed against a very good team but it’s now in the past we look forward to Wednesday,” Saileti told reporters in a post-match interview.

FAZ Copperbelt Division One – Week 18 Results

Young Power 0-0 Copperbelt Buffaloes

Kalulushi Modern Stars 1-1 Zambezi Portland

Mufulira Blackpool 2-0 Chingola Police

Young Nkana 1-0 Ndola United

Miseshi Blue Stars 2-0 Mufulira United

Chingola Leopards 2-1 Mufulira Police

Konkola Mine Police 1-0 Luanshya United

Police Blues Eagles 1-1 Roan United

Mutondo Stars 1-0 Jumulo

Previous articleZambia’s Empowerment Projects Only Favours Patriotic Front Members-UPND Vice President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Copperbelt DIV 1: Mutundo Stars Beat Jumulo in Kitwe Derby to Go Top

Mutondo Stars have shot to the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table after edging Kitwe rivals Jumulo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: JSK Arrive For Napsa’s Group B Clash

Feature Sports sports - 0
Storm clouds are gathering in Kitwe and Lusaka ahead Nkana and Napsa Stars' Wednesdays match-day-two CAF Confederation Cup group home games against their respective...
Read more

Chongo’s Family Thanks Mufulira Council For Honouring “Wawa”

Feature Sports sports - 0
The family of late Chipolopolo star Harrison “Wawa” Chongo has hailed the decision by Mufulira Council to name a street in his honour. Harrison Chongo...
Read more

Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos Reach 2021 ABSA Cup Semi’s

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos will meet in the 2021 ABSA Cup semifinals following respective post-match victories in Sunday’s quarterfinal doubleheader played at Woodlands Stadium...
Read more

Napsa Stars Grant Coach Fathi Compassionate Leave

Feature Sports sports - 1
Napsa Stars have announced that head coach Mohamed Fathi has gone on compassionate leave with immediate effect. Coach Fathi last month lost his father in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.