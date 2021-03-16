Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale says government has been consistent in releasing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to ensure local authorities embark on small-scale projects that have a positive impact on citizens.

The Minister said government is fairly sharing the national cake to ensure every corner of the country benefits.

“Government has been consistent with releasing CDF because it is aware of how important these funds are. Chipangali for instance has been receiving K1.6 million consistently in the last few years,” Mr Mwale said.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking in Chipangali District when he commissioned a maternity wing constructed by the local authority at a cost of K140, 000 using CDF.

He further commended the local authority for prudently utilizing the funds and ensuring the effective implementation of projects.

And Chipangali Council Secretary John Mwanza said the council embarked on implementing 24 projects using CDF out of which seven have been successfully completed.

He thanked government for its consistency in availing funds to the local authority, making the projects to be implemented with much ease.

“This maternity wing being commissioned today is one of the seven projects we have successfully carried out and others include Mgubudu Police Post, Msandile Bridge and toilets at Mshawa Rural Health center,” said Mr Mwanza.

And a resident of Madzi-a-tuba Enelia Lungu thanked government for completing the maternity wing at the health facility.

She said the facility had limited accommodation that forced some women to be sleeping on the floor.

“The maternity wing will greatly help us as women because now we will have adequate space. This move will also improve the hygienic situation for women in labour,” Ms Lungu said.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwale has disclosed that his Ministry is finalizing the process of awarding contracts in all the 11 newly created districts across the country in readiness for commencement of construction works in the respective Central Business Districts (CBDs).