9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Stakeholders discuss revamping tourism in Livingstone

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Economy Stakeholders discuss revamping tourism in Livingstone
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Destination Livingstone, an Initiative comprising of public and private sector players, has embarked on a campaign to revive domestic tourism, to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Livingstone City.

Destination Livingstone Initiative Chairperson, Peter Jones says, the marketing campaign which was launched virtually yesterday, is aimed at reviving the local economy by enhancing domestic tourism.

Mr Jones observed that most tourism dependent businesses have shut down or are operating at a loss due to a drastic reduction in international tourists.

Mr. Jones said tourism services and packages for local people had always been there but needed to be highlighted to attract domestic tourists.

He said numerous investments had been made in Livingstone, not just through construction of hotels, but with the upgrading of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport by government.

“A lot of investors put in a lot of money in the area, not just in the hotels but government also put in a lot of money in upgrading our airport and needs a return on its investment,” he said.

Mr. Jones said this in Livingstone during a meeting held at the River Club under the theme: The Re-emergence of Zambia’s tourism capital; A Cooperation between the private sector, Livingstone City Council and Local Government Departments.

He stressed the need for tourism stakeholders to adapt to new trends in the sector to attract increased numbers of domestic tourists.

“We need to adapt to new trends; tourists do not just want to see things, they want to engage with local people,” he said.

Mr. Jones said it was time to reposition the city to attract more local tourists and in readiness for the opening up of the world in the post COVID-19 era.

And speaking in an interview, Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) Acting Chairman Hillary Kashempa said he was hopeful the marketing campaign was the first step in helping tour operators reopen their businesses, and for those which were open to record some profit.

Mr. Kashempa said if implemented effectively, local people would buy into the campaign and visit Livingstone.

“Once that happens, we are hopeful that our businesses will thrive and be sustained,” he said.

He said LTA would continue supporting all viable projects that would help make Livingstone a destination of choice for local and international clientele.

“It is a priority to market Livingstone as a preferred tourism destination, during and after the COVID-19 period. This campaign is an additional force that we need to reach out to the masses, as part of efforts to save tourism enterprises,” he said.

Destination Livingstone Initiative’s long term goal is to increase social and economic benefits that tourism can bring to the people, businesses and the local economy of Livingstone.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu sits on the Destination Livingstone Board, alongside Livingstone Acting Town Clerk George Mulenga, Livingstone Mayor Eugene Mapuwo and officials from the Zambia Tourism Agency, among others.

Previous articleGovernment consistent in releasing Constituency Development Funds

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Stakeholders discuss revamping tourism in Livingstone

Destination Livingstone, an Initiative comprising of public and private sector players, has embarked on a campaign to revive domestic...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government consistent in releasing Constituency Development Funds

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale says government has been consistent in releasing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to ensure local authorities embark...
Read more

Zambia commemorates World Consumer Rights Day

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Government has reaffirmed its commitments towards ensuring mutual business-consumer relations that promotes both industrial and economic growth. Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry Permanent...
Read more

There has been No disruption of Mines during Covid 19 – FQM

Economy Chief Editor - 9
First Quantum Minerals(FQM) says it has put in place stringent measures to ensure there is no disruption of mining operations at its Kansanshi and...
Read more

Kapiri Mposhi Glass Company Shuts Down Operations, Blaming Influx of Cheap Glass Imports

Economy Chief Editor - 15
Over 100 workers at Eagle Glass Manufacturing Company in Kapiri Mposhi have been declared redundant after management announced the closure of the glass manufacturing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.