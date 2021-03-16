United Party for National Development, Vice President Mutale Nalumango says developmental and empowerment projects have been shared with a bias of political affiliation because Zambia has a political Party government and not a National government.

Ms Nalumango said this when she featured on ‘Frank on “Capital Talk programme” on Capital Talk Radio yesterday morning.

“President Lungu must stand up as a Republican President, and not a Political Party President that is why he moved to be Republican President, he should sometimes be blind to his political affiliation and be national because if you go down, you will find that projects like youth empowerment favour Patriotic Front members, this is what is happening, PF members are favoured ” said Ms Nalumango.

She said a National Programme should not be affiliated to a political Party like what is happening were PF officials are managing national programmes earmarked to improve people’s welfare.

She also appealed to the nation at large especially the Civil Society Organisations to partner with people and advocate for the legislation that protects women because the numbers for women in politics has remained low.

She appealed to women across the country to participate in politics however called for advocacy against political violence which she said has contributed to low numbers of women participating in politics.

Ms Nalumango said women love peace and caring for one another meaning that more women in parliament and government will lead to a peaceful nation with better lives.