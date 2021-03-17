The Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) has said that all aspiring candidates will be required to have their grade twelve certificates or equivalent as validated by the Examinations Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said that qualifications from tertiary institutions such as trade certificates, diplomas, or university degrees are not equivalent to a grade twelve certificate and will not be separately accepted without a grade twelve certificate.

Mr. Nshindano said that aspiring candidates should ensure they obtain supporting letters from institutions validating their certificates which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified certificates on the Nomination day.

Speaking at the same media event, Examinations Council of Zambia Director Michael Chilala clarified that a school certificate implies a pass in six subjects including English and that one of the six subjects must be a credit or better.

And ECZ has revised the election calendar to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of Parliament set for May 14, 2021. Mr Nshindano said that the nominations should be held after the dissolution of parliament and that the nomination period has been revised in line with these requirements.

Mr. Nshindano said the payment of nomination fees will be done from 1st to 9th April 2021 and that candidates will be required to pay the nomination fees in advance to allow for the processing of supporters and make the exercise smooth.

Mr. Nshindano said the presidential nomination will be held from 17th to 20th May 2021 while National Assembly nominations will be held on 17th May 2021, while the mayor and council chairperson nominations will be held on 18th May 2021 while ward councilor nominations will be held on 19th May 2021.

Mr. Nshindano said the campaign period will start earlier than the nomination period and will run from 12th May to 11th August 2021.

Mr. Nshindano said the Commission has increased the number of wards from 1 624 to 1 853 and that the polling districts have been increased from 7 700 to 8 999 .

Mr. Nshindano said the review of constituency boundaries was concluded and the delimitation exercise report has been resolved, adding that the number of constituencies has however remained at 156 as provided for in the constitution.