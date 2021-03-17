United Party for National Development(UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has nominated former Republican Vice President Guy Scott to the National Management Committee (NMC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

Speaking at a press conference where Mr HIchilema announced the full management team, Dr. Scott was also appointed as a Chief Consultant of the party.

Mr Hichilema also appointed Bakute Imenda as party Secretary General, Stephen Chikota and Trevor Mwiinde as deputy youth chairpersons for Administration and Politics, respectively and Brian Ndumba as Deputy Elections Chairperson. A number of portfolios that remained vacant after the first announcements have also been filled.

Mr Imenda takes over from Stephen Katuka who was appointed as National Chairperson recently. The moves settle the dust surrounding the role, which has been vacant since the UPND held its intra-party elections on 14th February 2021.

Making the announcement at the party secretariat in Lusaka yesterday morning, Mr Hichilema stated appointed Sesheke MP, Romeo Kang’ombe as deputy Chairperson for Mobilization while Grace Chibwa has been moved from Finance and Economics to Rural Development.

Percy Chanda is Mines Chairperson while Joseph Mphuka is head of Cooperatives. Joseph Lungu is head of Policy and Research. Others are Daniel Chisala who will head Water Development while Dr Bob Sakahilu has been retained as head of Health. Frank Tayali will head the Governance Committee while Chirundu MP, Douglas Syakalima has been retained as the Special Advisor to the President.

According to the UPND Media team, a number of portfolios have been created to mirror the UPND’s emphasis on the various sectors of the economy.

Below are the posts:

1. Communication-Felix Ngoma;

2. Technical Education-John Chinyanta;

3. Education-Dr Choolwe Beyani;

4. Mines-Percy Chanda;

5. Arts-Pastor Kangwa Chileshe;

6. Home Land Security-Hon. Elijah Muchima;

7. Technological Development-Hon. Brian Kambita.

8. Deputy Chairperson for Legal and Constitution-Mulambo Haimbe,

9. Planning-Ambrose Lufuma, deputized by Mutinta Mazoka,

10. Gender-Clarissa Chikamba,

11. Technical Education-John Mupusha,

12. Fisheries- Daniel Chishala,

13. Labour- Godfrey Beene,

14. Culture – Sibote Sibote,

15. -Livestock-Credo Nanjuwa,

16. Water Development-Rodrick Chewe,

17. Housing-George Sinkala,

18. Social Security-Dr Moono Mapani,

19. Youth and Sport-Prudence Chinama,

20. Child and Nutrition-Salome Mwanakatwe,

21. Entrepreneurship-Ellen Mulenga Banda,

22. Deputy Education-Isaac Mukuka,

23. Deputy Cooperatives-Jairos Simbeye,

24. Deputy Youth and Sport-Isidor Tetamshimba,

25. Deputy Livestock-Harris Phiri,

26. Deputy Community Development-Elina Sakala,

27. Homeland Security-Brig. General-Gershom Chungu,

28. Deputy Youth Chairperson-Keith Ng’onga,

29. Legal-Milner Katolo.

Those that have been nominated to the NMC include:

1. Major Foloshi,

2. Sydney Chisanga,

3. Mulondwe Muzungu,

4. Moono Mapani,

5. Ephraim Belemu,

6. Joseph Lungu,

7. Godfrey Beene,

8. Suresh Desai

9. Dr Choolwe Beyani,

10. Mr Shaputu,

11. Costa Mwape,

12. Ackson Sejani,

13. Dr Kulye Kulye,

14. Dr Guy Scott.