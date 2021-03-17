9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH nominates Guy Scott to UPND’s highest decision making body

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics HH nominates Guy Scott to UPND's highest decision making body
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development(UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has nominated former Republican Vice President Guy Scott to the National Management Committee (NMC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

Speaking at a press conference where Mr HIchilema announced the full management team, Dr. Scott was also appointed as a Chief Consultant of the party.

Mr Hichilema also appointed Bakute Imenda as party Secretary General, Stephen Chikota and Trevor Mwiinde as deputy youth chairpersons for Administration and Politics, respectively and Brian Ndumba as Deputy Elections Chairperson. A number of portfolios that remained vacant after the first announcements have also been filled.

Mr Imenda takes over from Stephen Katuka who was appointed as National Chairperson recently. The moves settle the dust surrounding the role, which has been vacant since the UPND held its intra-party elections on 14th February 2021.

Making the announcement at the party secretariat in Lusaka yesterday morning, Mr Hichilema stated appointed Sesheke MP, Romeo Kang’ombe as deputy Chairperson for Mobilization while Grace Chibwa has been moved from Finance and Economics to Rural Development.

Percy Chanda is Mines Chairperson while Joseph Mphuka is head of Cooperatives. Joseph Lungu is head of Policy and Research. Others are Daniel Chisala who will head Water Development while Dr Bob Sakahilu has been retained as head of Health. Frank Tayali will head the Governance Committee while Chirundu MP, Douglas Syakalima has been retained as the Special Advisor to the President.

According to the UPND Media team, a number of portfolios have been created to mirror the UPND’s emphasis on the various sectors of the economy.

Below are the posts:

1. Communication-Felix Ngoma;
2. Technical Education-John Chinyanta;
3. Education-Dr Choolwe Beyani;
4. Mines-Percy Chanda;
5. Arts-Pastor Kangwa Chileshe;
6. Home Land Security-Hon. Elijah Muchima;
7. Technological Development-Hon. Brian Kambita.
8. Deputy Chairperson for Legal and Constitution-Mulambo Haimbe,
9. Planning-Ambrose Lufuma, deputized by Mutinta Mazoka,
10. Gender-Clarissa Chikamba,
11. Technical Education-John Mupusha,
12. Fisheries- Daniel Chishala,
13. Labour- Godfrey Beene,
14. Culture – Sibote Sibote,
15. -Livestock-Credo Nanjuwa,
16. Water Development-Rodrick Chewe,
17. Housing-George Sinkala,
18. Social Security-Dr Moono Mapani,
19. Youth and Sport-Prudence Chinama,
20. Child and Nutrition-Salome Mwanakatwe,
21. Entrepreneurship-Ellen Mulenga Banda,
22. Deputy Education-Isaac Mukuka,
23. Deputy Cooperatives-Jairos Simbeye,
24. Deputy Youth and Sport-Isidor Tetamshimba,
25. Deputy Livestock-Harris Phiri,
26. Deputy Community Development-Elina Sakala,
27. Homeland Security-Brig. General-Gershom Chungu,
28. Deputy Youth Chairperson-Keith Ng’onga,
29. Legal-Milner Katolo.

Those that have been nominated to the NMC include:

1. Major Foloshi,
2. Sydney Chisanga,
3. Mulondwe Muzungu,
4. Moono Mapani,
5. Ephraim Belemu,
6. Joseph Lungu,
7. Godfrey Beene,
8. Suresh Desai
9. Dr Choolwe Beyani,
10. Mr Shaputu,
11. Costa Mwape,
12. Ackson Sejani,
13. Dr Kulye Kulye,
14. Dr Guy Scott.

Previous articleChikankata DC warns illegal miners

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

HH nominates Guy Scott to UPND’s highest decision making body

United Party for National Development(UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has nominated former Republican Vice President Guy Scott to the National...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Political alliances impossible without coalition clause-Hamududu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
The opposition Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) has called for the inclusion of the coalition clause in the constitution if political alliances...
Read more

ECZ to Clarify on Wednesday on the Grade 12 Certificate Requirement to Stand for Public Office

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it will give guidance on the debate which characterized on qualifications to be used...
Read more

Freedom Sikazwe applies to recontest Mpulungu seat

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Mpulungu constituency has started receiving applications from people who wish to stand for different positions under ...
Read more

Lusambo Commissions the Construction of 80 Kilometers of Township Roads in 6 Districts on the Copperbelt

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 36
PATRIOT Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairman Hon Bowman Lusambo yesterday commissioned the construction of Township roads in Six (6) districts on the Copperbelt...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.