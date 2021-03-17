Napsa Stars on Wednesday afternoon face JS Kabylie (JSK) of Algeria in Lusaka on match-day-two of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Napsa are rock bottom of Group B following their 2-0 away loss in Morocco against RS Berkane.

JSK are second in Group B on 3 points ahead of the meeting against Napsa at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“We are looking forward to the game. The guys are well prepared for the match,” said Napsa acting coach Kampamba Chintu.

“I think we will need to make a difference so we will give it all and we will try and get a positive result,” Chintu said.

JSK is second in Group B after a 1-0 home win over Cameroon side Coton Sport.

JSK assistant coach Kaced Karim said:”This is our second game in the group stage. I can assure you that the game will be difficult.”