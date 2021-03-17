Nkana will be seeking to collect their first points in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup when they host Moroccan side Raja Casablanca on Wednesday night at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kalampa are bottom of the group with no point after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat in their opening match against Egyptian club Pyramids FC played in Cairo last week.

Raja opened Group D action with a 1-0 win over Namungo of Tanzania on home soil.

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has branded the 18h00 kick off match against Raja as crucial.

“We have a very crucial game, coming from a defeat. There is quite a lot at stake,” Kaindu said.

“We are coming from a defeat so we need maximum points at home. We need to take home advantage,” he said.

Raja coach Jamal Sellami is positive his side will get a good result despite predicting a tough match

“We know that our opponent Nkana lost their first game in Egypt so it will be a tough game,” Sellami said.

“Nkana will be strong tomorrow in their stadium but we have experience and some good players. We will try to get very good results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Namungo hosted the Pyramids in the other Group D match earlier on Wednesday afternoon.