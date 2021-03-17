9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nkana In Uphill Group D Battle Against Raja

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana In Uphill Group D Battle Against Raja
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana will be seeking to collect their first points in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup when they host Moroccan side Raja Casablanca on Wednesday night at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kalampa are bottom of the group with no point after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat in their opening match against Egyptian club Pyramids FC played in Cairo last week.

Raja opened Group D action with a 1-0 win over Namungo of Tanzania on home soil.

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has branded the 18h00 kick off match against Raja as crucial.

“We have a very crucial game, coming from a defeat. There is quite a lot at stake,” Kaindu said.

“We are coming from a defeat so we need maximum points at home. We need to take home advantage,” he said.

Raja coach Jamal Sellami is positive his side will get a good result despite predicting a tough match

“We know that our opponent Nkana lost their first game in Egypt so it will be a tough game,” Sellami said.

“Nkana will be strong tomorrow in their stadium but we have experience and some good players. We will try to get very good results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Namungo hosted the Pyramids in the other Group D match earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Previous articlePeople have suffered at the hands of the cyberspace Abusers, says President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Nkana In Uphill Group D Battle Against Raja

Nkana will be seeking to collect their first points in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup when they...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars Face Big Test Against JSK

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars on Wednesday afternoon face JS Kabylie (JSK) of Algeria in Lusaka on match-day-two of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage. Napsa are rock...
Read more

Copperbelt DIV 1: Mutundo Stars Beat Jumulo in Kitwe Derby to Go Top

Feature Sports sports - 2
Mutondo Stars have shot to the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table after edging Kitwe rivals Jumulo FC 1-0 in a Kitwe...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: JSK Arrive For Napsa’s Group B Clash

Feature Sports sports - 0
Storm clouds are gathering in Kitwe and Lusaka ahead Nkana and Napsa Stars' Wednesdays match-day-two CAF Confederation Cup group home games against their respective...
Read more

Chongo’s Family Thanks Mufulira Council For Honouring “Wawa”

Feature Sports sports - 0
The family of late Chipolopolo star Harrison “Wawa” Chongo has hailed the decision by Mufulira Council to name a street in his honour. Harrison Chongo...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.