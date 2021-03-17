President Edgar Lungu has donated 500 bicycles to village headmen in Mpulungu District.

Delivering the bicycles, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe said the President understands the challenges that traditional leaders go through when leading their people.

Mr. Sikazwe who is also Mpulungu Member of Parliament said the distribution of bicycles follows the pledge made by the President when he met village headmen during his previous visit.

“The President appreciates the challenges that you as traditional leaders go through when delivering service to the community,” said Mr. Sikazwe.

He explained that all the headmen are expected to benefit from the empowerment and urged them to care for the bicycles.

Mr Sikazwe handed over bicycles to village headmen in Sub Chief’s area in Mpulungu.

And Sub-Chief Kopeka thanked President Edgar Lungu for assisting headmen with bicycles.

He said the bicycles will ease mobility and enable chiefdoms to hold developmental meetings on schedule.

And Basilio Village Headman Matthews Mbulo said headmen used to fail to attend urgent meetings especially at the palace because they could not reach on time.