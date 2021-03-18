Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil, Alfreda Mwamba has undertaken a fact-finding tour of a Fishing Hub and Agribusiness Learning Institute for Easy Development, a Brazilian company that is planning an Investment mission to Zambia.

Dr Mwamba also inspected the Shrimp Fish and Dairy Farms in Bahia, North of Brazil where she commended Easy Development for their advanced technology being used in the management of the aquaculture and agricultural sectors.

She has described as credible the investment plans by Easy Development and the company plans to visit Lusaka for consultative meetings with stakeholders in fish farming and agriculture sectors.

Dr. Mwamba said Zambia needs the skill advancement technology programs in the aquaculture industry and is optimistic that the investment would create jobs and wealth as technology is key in creating growth in line with Zambia’s Economic Recovery Program.

She has assured Easy Development that the Zambian Embassy in Brasilia stands ready to facilitate the Brazilian company’s investment mission in Zambia.

The Brazilian firm is able to replenish fish in rivers where it is depleting as well as manage fish farming ponds using Cooperatives that mostly comprise youths.

And Easy Development’s Board member, Roberto Racz said the firm has invested US$1.6million in the Tilapia Fish Industry and is able to maximize production from the 120 fish cages.

Mr. Racz revealed that the company produces 80 tons of fish per month and this enables the firm to maintain a stable cash inflow.

Meanwhile Easy Development Chief Executive Officer Dimitrius Cardoso said his company is ready to invest in Zambia after learning that the country has maintained good investment policies that have provided direction for economic growth through key areas in the aquaculture and agriculture sectors.

Company Technical Director Felipe Pedrosa also reaffirmed the company’s commitment in supporting Zambia in the poverty eradication programs and ensuring that the unemployed youths attain skills development in aquaculture and value addition technology in agriculture.

Last Month the Brazilian Company expressed interest to partner with Zambia in boosting the aquaculture industry.

Easy Development Company also intends to invest in internet connectivity, tourism and agribusiness technology.

This is according to a statement made available to the media in Lusaka yesterday by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil Grace Makowane