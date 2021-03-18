Midfielder Cletus Chama is delighted to be back in the Chipolopolo fold and is looking forward to doing his bit in next week’s must-win 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers.

The midfielder together with his club mate, Tanzanian champions Simba SC, Larry Bwalya are the first of the sixteen foreign call-ups to arrive for the March 25 home date against Algeria and March 29 away fixture in Harare to play Zimbabwe .

Bwalya and Chama joined the domestic based call-ups on Thursday who are entering their second week of training camp in Lusaka building-up to the crucial final two qualifiers.

“Yes these games are crucial but what we believe is nothing is impossible. We just need to be focused, we need to be united, and we need to dedicate ourselves to make sure our nation is happy,” Chama said.

Chama returns to the Chipolopolo fold for the first time since November 2019 when he featured in the first leg fixtures of this months’ games.

Zambia lost 5-0 away to Algeria and was beaten 2-1 at home by Zimbabwe a year-and-a-half ago.

“I have come with a lot of happiness and motivation and I am looking forward to what the coach has planned and I will also put in my best as an individual,” Chama said.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H with 3 points, one behind third positioned Botswana.

Zimbabwe is second on 5 points while Algeria has 10 points and has qualified to defend their title in Cameroon with two matches to spare.