My Focus is not on the Next Elections, but on ways to Make Zambia a more Prosperous

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu says his focus is not on the next elections, but on ways to make Zambia a more prosperous country amidst various unforeseen challenges. The President notes that there is need for Zambians to remain assertive as a nation of faith and hope to succeed.

Speaking when he officiated at the Patriotic Front Lusaka provincial conference,the head of state called on all Zambians to unite against destructive forces such as tribalism in order for the country to continue on its developmental path.

And President Lungu has assured that he will not be destructed from working to develop Zambia and deliver the developmental promises even in the midst of unforeseen challenges such as Covid-19 but called for collective efforts to defeat it to create a prosperous nation.

He said the PF remains committed, strong and united to transform the nation despite various challenges which the party has overcome even amidst temptation to break up.

He said the PF has faced challenges before but succeeded and has continued to be popular and making Zambia a better place through unprecedented development which is incomparable to any other political party in the country’s history.

“People are privately appreciating what we are doing. When you ask them, they will say the PF is working but dont tell them” President Lungu said and added that “those that hate you, will not proclaim your goodness”.

“PF cares for you and as President, I care for you” the head of state assured and promised to continue working to fulfil what has not yet been achieved.
Meanwhile, President Lungu called for sobriety, love, and respect among party members and the need for the greater good of the party to override personal ambitions and interests.

He called for the elections to be as democratic as possible and encouraged for continued intraparty democracy to thrive and be an example for other political parties to learn from.

“The winners should embrace the vanquished” the head of state emphasized.

And PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila thanked the head of state for his sound leadership which has made the party popular and attractive as evidenced by the overwhelming response from members to contest in various elective positions.

Previous articleChipolopolo Hosts Sierra Leone in Friendly

