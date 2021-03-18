Newly appointed UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has committed to immediately begin campaigning full throttle in his new capacity so as to ensure victory for the party in August.

Mr. Imenda has urged all members of the party at all levels to work hard towards winning the August 12 elections.

The Secretary-General was speaking when he met the Lusaka District UPND officials today.

In his first engagement following his appointment as the Secretary-General yesterday, Mr. Imenda called for unity in the party structures.

“I am humbled to be given this position but take note that I believe in working with all members at all levels so as to deliver the August 12 vote” he said.

Mr. Imenda urged UPND members to put the party first and welcome new members into the party. He warned that this is not the time to fight people who are joining the party but welcome them & show them that UPND is a party of unity.

”I take this opportunity to ask you all to put the party first and not personal interests as we want to see President Hakainde Hichilema in office and the UPND in power in August,” He said.

The Secretary-General was accompanied by the Deputy National youth Chairperson Mr. Trevor Mwiinde. He was met by Lusaka District officials led by the District Chairman Mr Saviours Ndaba and District Vice Chairman for Politics Mr. Akim Moono.

Others present were Constituency and District youths wing officials.