9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 18, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

New UPND Secretary General commits to ensuring victory for the party in this year’s Elections

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics New UPND Secretary General commits to ensuring victory for the party in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Newly appointed UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has committed to immediately begin campaigning full throttle in his new capacity so as to ensure victory for the party in August.

Mr. Imenda has urged all members of the party at all levels to work hard towards winning the August 12 elections.

The Secretary-General was speaking when he met the Lusaka District UPND officials today.

In his first engagement following his appointment as the Secretary-General yesterday, Mr. Imenda called for unity in the party structures.

“I am humbled to be given this position but take note that I believe in working with all members at all levels so as to deliver the August 12 vote” he said.

Mr. Imenda urged UPND members to put the party first and welcome new members into the party. He warned that this is not the time to fight people who are joining the party but welcome them & show them that UPND is a party of unity.

”I take this opportunity to ask you all to put the party first and not personal interests as we want to see President Hakainde Hichilema in office and the UPND in power in August,” He said.

The Secretary-General was accompanied by the Deputy National youth Chairperson Mr. Trevor Mwiinde. He was met by Lusaka District officials led by the District Chairman Mr Saviours Ndaba and District Vice Chairman for Politics Mr. Akim Moono.

Others present were Constituency and District youths wing officials.

Previous articleAmbassador Mwamba woes Brazilian Fish investors

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

New UPND Secretary General commits to ensuring victory for the party in this year’s Elections

Newly appointed UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has committed to immediately begin campaigning full throttle in his new capacity...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu gives bicycles to chiefs in Mpulungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu has donated 500 bicycles to village headmen in Mpulungu District. Delivering the bicycles, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe said the President...
Read more

HH nominates Guy Scott to UPND’s highest decision making body

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 43
United Party for National Development(UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has nominated former Republican Vice President Guy Scott to the National Management Committee (NMC), the party's...
Read more

Political alliances impossible without coalition clause-Hamududu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
The opposition Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) has called for the inclusion of the coalition clause in the constitution if political alliances...
Read more

ECZ to Clarify on Wednesday on the Grade 12 Certificate Requirement to Stand for Public Office

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it will give guidance on the debate which characterized on qualifications to be used...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.