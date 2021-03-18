Livingstone City Council (LCC), says it is struggling to raise K600 thousand for the completion of the street light project which has stalled since 2013.

The Council initiated the street light project when Zambia and Zimbabwe co-hosted the 20th Session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), General Assembly.

LCC Public Relations Manager, Melvin Mukela said the street light project was abandoned by the contractor, Ketrom Enterprises, after failure to meet its obligations.

Speaking during a briefing in Livingstone today, Mr. Mukela explained that the contractor failed to install 10 electricity poles, thirteen fittings, three core cable, two distribution boxes and 2,700 metres of armoured cable.

He said the project would have been completed if the contractor had installed the stated items.

“This state of affairs was disturbing, so we engaged the contractor and resolved to terminate the contract in 2019, when we established that he would not manage to complete the project,” Mr. Mukela said.

Mr. Mukela said a budget of K600, 000 was then made in 2020, for the council to take over and complete the project.

He however disclosed that the council has had a reduced financial base due to the COVID-19 pandemic making it a challenge to complete the street lighting project.

“We should have started working on the street lights but our financial base has really gone down due to the effects of COVID-19. This is because most of the hotels and lodges have closed down and are failing to pay property rates to the council, hence, we are limping and we are failing to raise the money to complete the project,” he said.

“In spite of the circumstances, we shall work hard as the council to find resources to finance the project. We wish to assure members of the public in Freedom Ward that it is in our plan to complete the project as soon as possible,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from the contractor, Ketrom Enterprises failed, as the number listed on their social media platform is for a former employee who opted to remain anonymous and claimed the enterprise had been closed, due to financial problems.

ZANIS reports that the street light project on Botswana Road was initially funded by government and was set to be completed ahead of the 20th Session of the UNWTO General Assembly which took place in Livingstone and Victoria Falls Town, in August 2013.

The Botswana Road spans a stretch of 6.3 kilometres and links Livingstone/Kazungula Road to Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.