President Edgar Lungu has honoured his pledge to provide bicycles for village headmen in Chitambo, Mkushi and Serenje districts in Central province to help them move around to monitor development projects in their chiefdoms.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba, who presented the first consignment of the distribution on behalf of President Lungu to the headmen, said the bicycles must not be personalised but should help everyone to benefit the community.

Mr. Chomba said there is need to continue maintaining the bicycles and treasuring them as though they were bought using own money.

He added that village headmen will now be able to execute their duties effectively as their mobility to respective villages have been eased.

And Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperative Coordinator Fuli Musumuko has disclosed that over 6,000 bicycles have already been distributed to four provinces.

Mr. Musumuko warned that the bicycles must not be sold to any one as they were a special gift from the President and the first of its kind in the history of the country.

He added that previously, only chiefs were empowered with mobility but now the exercise has covered headmen as well.

And one of the beneficiaries, headman Muchinda, thanked the Mr. Lungu saying this is the first time ever when a sitting President has assisted headmen.