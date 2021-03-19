President Edgar Lungu has honoured his pledge to provide bicycles for village headmen in Chitambo, Mkushi and Serenje districts in Central province to help them move around to monitor development projects in their chiefdoms.
Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba, who presented the first consignment of the distribution on behalf of President Lungu to the headmen, said the bicycles must not be personalised but should help everyone to benefit the community.
Mr. Chomba said there is need to continue maintaining the bicycles and treasuring them as though they were bought using own money.
He added that village headmen will now be able to execute their duties effectively as their mobility to respective villages have been eased.
And Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperative Coordinator Fuli Musumuko has disclosed that over 6,000 bicycles have already been distributed to four provinces.
Mr. Musumuko warned that the bicycles must not be sold to any one as they were a special gift from the President and the first of its kind in the history of the country.
He added that previously, only chiefs were empowered with mobility but now the exercise has covered headmen as well.
And one of the beneficiaries, headman Muchinda, thanked the Mr. Lungu saying this is the first time ever when a sitting President has assisted headmen.
Yeah surely donating bicycles around the country will reduce poverty and hunger.
Instead of bicycles they should have invested the money in basic health care and investing in creating jobs for the masses.
Cheap Chinese throw away bicycles to bribe Zambians – that’s typical a colonialist mentality of demeaning and excoriating indigenous people of the land. What economic sustenance can a cheap bicycle do to Zambians?
Brainless President, even so brainless people that support this clown. Only the thieves that support this clown are justified because they are all thieves but these villagers and unemployed who support these thieves deserves the sufferings. Giving useless things to people of Zambia yet letting foreigners loot the real riches of the country ati “developing Zambia without leaving anyone behind in our new normal” lol.
Mishombo yekayeka from this clown of a President.
@Muna but these Cheap Chinese wouldn’t do this if it was not for clowns like Lungu. What’s destroying Zambia and Africa are *****s like Lungu.
Chi big Nose Kaizar Zulu can’t come on articles like to tell us Lungu is such a good President because even himself knows that this is another way Lungu is being used to rob Zambia of its wealth by the Chinese. While they get away with billions, Lungu and his thieves collected peanuts in form of bribes, Zambia and its people get nothing but more suffering.
The first of the kind in the hostory of the Country?
They are really trying hard to push the idea that this is Zambia’s best President. Why are they branded PF colours? Why are these gifts being given in the name of the President when it is the taxi payers who have paid for them? Too much Politics in this country. They are using taxi payers money to benefit their party.
May God punish useless Lungu.
DONT BLAME LUNGU BLAME THE BLIND FOLLOWERS FOLLOWING HIM
BLIND FAITH EVEN IN RELIGION IS BAD BAD