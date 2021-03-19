9.5 C
Friday, March 19, 2021
Fans Troop Back to Stadiums As Zambia Rugby Season Kicks Off

Spectators will be allowed as the 2021 local rugby season starts on Saturday with traditional opening matches in the new normal.

Zambia Rugby Union spokesperson Tom Chaloba said clubs and fans are expected to consistently follow the Covid-19 guidelines in the best interest of the sport.

Zambian rugby has been inactive for over a year owing to the impact of Covid-19.

“The onus is on fans to ensure that they follow Covid-19 guidelines so that the games are not postponed again,” Chaloba said.

“Fans will be there to watch the games except that people should mask up, sanitize while maintain that physical distance as expected by the Ministry of Health,” Chaloba said.

League champions Red Arrows opens the season with an encounter against Nkwazi in the traditional matches in the Lusaka Show Grounds.

Former league champions Diggers “Men at Work” will visit the Rampant Lions of Nchanga in Chingola with Konkola hosting Kansanshi.

Traditional Games Full Fixtures

20/03/ 2021

Lusaka Vs Green Eagles (Lusaka)

Red Arrows Vs Nkwazi (Lusaka)

Nchanga Vs Diggers (Chingola)

Ndola Wanderers Vs Roan (Ndola)

KPF Vs Mufulira Leopards (Kitwe)

Konkola Vs Kansanshi (Chililabombwe)

Chibuluma Vs Mufulira Hunters (Kalulushi)

Women’s Rugby

Green Eagles Women Club Vs Red Arrows (Lusaka)

