A 33-year old man is appearing in the Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate court for assaulting his 13 year old child.

Before Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate, Edward Banda, was Brian Mwape of Soweto Compound in Kapiri Mposhi district who stood charged with one count of Assault on a Child contrary to section 248 A Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on February 4, 2021, Mwape assaulted his son occasioning him with bodily harm by whipping the minor with a fresh mulberry stick after he suspected him of stealing money. Mwape was arrested by the Zambia Police after his wife reported the incident.

Mwape has entered a plea of not guilty and Magistrate Banda has since adjourned the matter to March 24, 2021 for trial.The prosecution has lined up five witnesses including the minor and his mother to testify against Mwape while the accused is in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man has been sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his 34 year old wife. Brian Chola of Soweto Compound was in court for assaulting his wife Martha Mulima, 34 occasioning her actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 Cap 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Chola readily pleaded guilty to the offence. Facts before court were that on March 5, 2021, around 20:00 hours Chola assaulted his wife by lashing her with metal chain and punching her with his fists after suspecting her of infidelity. The victim sustained cuts on the face and around her body from the beating.

In mitigation Chola pleaded with the court to exercise leniency on him as he was on Ant Retroviral Therapy (ART).He further claimed that he still loved his wife as they had a covenant not to separate stating that sending him to jail would break their covenant.

But in passing judgement Magistrate Banda noted that the offence of Gender Based Violence (GBV) that Chola had committed was very serious and needed a custodial sentence for him to reform.

“You can’t claim to love someone and still beat them like you did, I hope you will learn something from the custodial sentence and change to a better person when you come out,” Magistrate Banda said.