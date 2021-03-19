9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 19, 2021
Kanidu Points Out Nkana's Continental Malaise's

Coach Kelvin Kaindu has blamed Nkana’s dismissal in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage on inexperience.

Kalampa were on Wednesday thumped 2-0 by Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in their second CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

This loss came a week after Nkana were beaten 3-0 by Egyptian club Pyramids in the opening Group D match in Cairo.

Nkana remain rooted at the foot of Group D with no points.

In a post-match media conference, Kaindu said the Nkana squad lacks experience and depth.

“We are lacking experience for us to play in the Confederation Cup. If you look at the squad that we have, I think first of all we don’t have depth. I think we have been using the same players that are playing both in the Confederation Cup and the local league,” Kaindu said.

“If you saw both goals that we gave away we were in possession maybe just the poor technique we failed to manage and control the ball. And Raja with the experience that they have they managed to get the two goals,” he said.

Kaindu said North African teams have maintained their superiority over Zambian clubs because they are well organised on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, Pyramids stayed top of Group D after beating Namungo of Tanzania 2-0 in the other group match.

Previous articleMutundo Stars Stay Top of Copperbelt Div 1

