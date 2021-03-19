Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has announced that he is withdrawing from the race to recontest the position of Lusaka Mayor.

In a letter addressed to the Lusaka PF District Committee and copied to PF Secretary General, Mr Sampa said he has decided to abandon the Mayoral race.

Mr Sampa said this was done after consultations with his wife, his mother, his children, his sisters, his brothers, the extended family and friends.

“On the 12th and 16th March, 2021, I lodged in my application with Lusaka PF District and Provincial offices to re-contest as Mayor of the City of Lusaka in the upcoming 12th August General Elections. I attach herewith a copies of the said application letter for your ease of reference. After further consultations with my wife, my mother, my children, my sisters, my brothers, my extended family and my friends, I wish to withdraw the aforementioned application forthwith,” Mr Sampa said.

“Accordingly, please consider the application Null and Void hereon,” he said.