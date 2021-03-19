9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 19, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Suspend Comprehensive Sexuality Education until stakeholders reached consensus

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Suspend Comprehensive Sexuality Education until stakeholders reached consensus
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia(EFZ) has called for the suspension of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) until stakeholders reached consesus on the subject.

EFZ Acting Executive Director, Bishop Andrew Mwenda expressed dismay that a directive by the Vice President Hon. Inonge Wina to constitute a technical working committee has not been made or respected.

The Church has insisted that CSE must be withdrawn completely and in its place a family-centred sexuality education approach that secures Zambia’s posterity and respects tradition and culture must be quickly drafted.

He said it was clear that various parts of the programme that were deemed harmful were being implemented.
He said schools were teaching CSE and the public were being bombarded with radio adverts aggressively promoting the use of contraceptives by adolescents, without encouraging abstinence.

EFZ said that while it is observed that in the early process of piloting the CSE programme in Zambia, direct references to sexual orientations such as homosexuality were resisted by participants and therefore removed, EFZ maintains that the programme remained harmful as it promoted a sexual liberal ideology and EFZ was concerned about the subtle and pervasive integration of this into other subject matter.

Bishop Mwenda said CSE should be withdrawn immediately from schools until consesus was reached.

Previous articleUPND will take care of all those who worked faithfully worked with Sata and have been discarded by PF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Suspend Comprehensive Sexuality Education until stakeholders reached consensus

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia(EFZ) has called for the suspension of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) until stakeholders reached consesus...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HEA names 5 universities illegally operating as Higher Education Institutions

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has disclosed that 5 universities are illegally operating as Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country, contrary to the...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili unreservedly apologises to President Edgar Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 40
Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chishimba Kambwili has unreservedly apologised to President Edgar Lungu for issuing damaging remarks towards the...
Read more

President Lungu mourns President Tanzanian President John Magufuli

General News Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu says he has learnt of the untimely death of President Tanzanian President John Magufuli with a deep sense of shock and...
Read more

Street lighting project in Livingstone stalls

General News Chief Editor - 4
Livingstone City Council (LCC), says it is struggling to raise K600 thousand for the completion of the street light project which has stalled since...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.