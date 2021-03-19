The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia(EFZ) has called for the suspension of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) until stakeholders reached consesus on the subject.

EFZ Acting Executive Director, Bishop Andrew Mwenda expressed dismay that a directive by the Vice President Hon. Inonge Wina to constitute a technical working committee has not been made or respected.

The Church has insisted that CSE must be withdrawn completely and in its place a family-centred sexuality education approach that secures Zambia’s posterity and respects tradition and culture must be quickly drafted.

He said it was clear that various parts of the programme that were deemed harmful were being implemented.

He said schools were teaching CSE and the public were being bombarded with radio adverts aggressively promoting the use of contraceptives by adolescents, without encouraging abstinence.

EFZ said that while it is observed that in the early process of piloting the CSE programme in Zambia, direct references to sexual orientations such as homosexuality were resisted by participants and therefore removed, EFZ maintains that the programme remained harmful as it promoted a sexual liberal ideology and EFZ was concerned about the subtle and pervasive integration of this into other subject matter.

Bishop Mwenda said CSE should be withdrawn immediately from schools until consesus was reached.