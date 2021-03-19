The Ministry of Energy in partnership with European Union (EU) is developing a renewable energy resources strategy that will create awareness on the different sources of energy.

Ministry of Energy Principal Power Officer Michael Mulasikwanda announced the partnership with the EU that will spearhead the demonstration of alternative energy sources in the country.

Mr. Mulasikwanda noted that the focus will be on making demonstrations on alternatives energy such as wind, solar, geothermal, and biomass energy.

Mr. Mulasikwanda was speaking during a stakeholder’s meeting organized by Fast-Fold Energy Solutions in Lusaka today.

“The biggest challenge the ministry has encountered is lack of knowledge and awareness of different energy sources,” he observed

Mr. Mulasilkwanda further said the government has demonstrated interest in the use of other sources of energy by reducing energy products to zero-rate prices on all imports.

He called for more use of solar technology, especially in rural areas.

And First Aid Africa Chief Executive officer Luck Abraham commended Zambia for being the first country to have the largest mobile solar panel produced by the Scottish government on the African continent.

Mr. Abraham noted that such demonstrates that Zambia is transitioning towards solar electricity to generate power for its people

“ am proud that Zambia is the first to have a mobile solar panel, the largest solar panel on the African continent this could not be possible if it was not for the progressive policies of the Zambian government,’’ he noted.

He expressed happiness that his organization will work with government departments to demonstrate alternatives sources of energy