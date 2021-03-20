African Eagle a multi-national company has pledged to set up a modern resort at Kasaba Bay in the Nsumbu National Park of Nsama district at a cost of 50 million United States dollars.

African Eagle Hotels Representative Renatus Mushinge said the Kasaba Bay Resort will comprise two hotels, a 3 star hotel and 5 star hotel which would be constructed by 2023.

“We expect to construct two hotels, a 3 star and 5 star each costing 20 million US dollars and 30 million US dollars respectively,” he explained.

Mr. Mushinge who is also Mukuba Property and Development Company Chairman said the project which is currently undertaking an environmental impact assessment is expected to create over 300 jobs during construction and about 200 direct jobs once operational.

Mr. Mushinge said once complete, the resort would help attract both local and foreign tourists in the area.

He adds that the company is committed to ensuring that it puts up modern infrastructure that will leave a legacy in the history of Zambia’s tourism.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mushinge disclosed this during the Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping meeting for the proposed Resort on the Western shores of Lake Tanganyika in Nsumbu National Park.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba said there is need to ignite the dream of the 2018 Northern Province Investment Exposition to unlock the potential of the Northern tourism circuit.

Mr.Chakaba noted that the province is endowed with abundant natural resources which have remained unexploited for years.

He however stressed that the abundant natural resources coupled with the enabling environment created by the Zambian government makes the province an attractive destination for investors both local and foreign.

“Northern Province has great opportunities for investment in many areas ranging from agricultural production, agro-processing, hospitality among others,” he said

Mr.Chakaba said the development of Kasaba Bay will not only benefit the Province but Zambia as a whole as it will generate revenue as well as create employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Nsama has commended government for following up on the investment pledges made during the 2018 Northern Province Investment Exposition.

In 2018, Northern Province held a tourism and Investment Exposition under the theme, “unlocking the tourism and investment potential of Northern Province.”