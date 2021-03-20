Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has applied for adoption as Matero Member of Parliament on the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) ticket for this year’s August 12 General Elections.

This comes barely 24 hours after the former Matero lawmaker withdrew his application for the mayoral position.

“I wish to formally apply to stand as an MP on the PF ticket in Matero Constituency of Lusaka District. I stood and won as MP in 2011 on a PF ticket and was the MP till 2016,” his letter of application for adoption read in part.

Mr. Sampa will now have to face competition from PF Lusaka Province Vice Youth Chairman Kelvin Kaunda, Lusaka lawyer Dickson Jere, Community Mobilizer Lucy Ngoma among others to represent the ruling party in the August polls.

Recently, PF Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila announced that the party will scrutinise all the aspiring candidates on the PF ticket and choose the party representatives in the August elections on merit.

Hon. Mwila said the party will only pick the aspiring candidates who are popular on the ground as well as the incumbents who have delivered to the expectation of the people in the respective areas they wish to contest.