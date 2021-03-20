9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Nelson "Haile" Banda Dies

The death of former Zambia and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers attacker Nelson “Haile” Banda has been confirmed.

His son Jeff Banda revealed that his father died on Friday morning at Ndola Teaching Hospital after an illness.

Banda was 49.

“He died this morning around 05h10 at Ndola Teaching Hospital. He was admitted to hospital on Monday,” Nkwazi player Jeff said.

The funeral is at his residency in Kalewa Barracks, Ndola.

Banda, who had dreadlocks at his peak, won the FAZ Super Division title with Wanderers in 1995 and 1996.

He was famous for contributing a goal when Zambia thumped Malawi 4-0 in the 1997 COSAFA Cup match in Lusaka.

His peers were Collins Mbulo (late), Justin Kunda (late), Allan Kamwanga, Alex Musungu (late), Bilton Musonda, Vincent Mutale and Paul Chellah (late).

Banda has left behind three children and a widow.

