Feature Politics
Nevers Mumba Declared MMD President

The New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has declared Nevers Mumba as party president despite the injunction filed against the party.

And Dr. Mumba has described the injunction as invalid.

He says for an injunction to be genuine, it should come with all accompanying documents, seal from the court and a cause for it.

Dr. Mumba told ZNBC News that the convention was earlier this morning abandoned at Bonanza because the party wanted to protect its members.

He however says all the business that needed to be done was achieved as the party constitution was followed.

But Senior MMD Member Webby Chipili said his group put in an injunction to restrain Dr. Mumba and his team from going ahead with the convention because the party has not had any intra party elections from which delegates for the convention are picked.

Mr. Chipili, who is a former Deputy Minister of Information said Dr. MUMBA’s going ahead with the convention means disfranchising a large part of the former ruling party membership.

He charged that the move is unacceptable because the MMD introduced democracy in Zambia.

Mr. Chipili further noted that no one is against Dr. Mumba but they are against the deliberate distortion of the party constitution.

