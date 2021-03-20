9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 20, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Power Dynamos Go Fifth After Beating Prison Leopards

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Power Dynamos Go Fifth After Beating Prison Leopards
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos have jumped into the top five of the FAZ Super Division following a 1-0 home win over Prison Leopards at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

A sleek Power efficiently went about their business at Arthur Davies to collect back-to-back league wins for the second time this season since early December when they beat Lumwana Radiants in Kitwe and Nkwazi away in Lusaka.

Striker Kennedy Musonda scored a fantastic looping volley from outside the box in the 18th minute to hand Power their second successive league.

But Prison goalkeeper Charles Kalumba was in outstanding form and made two fantastic save to keep the score line respectable.

Kalumba made a spectacular diving stop to deny Musonda a brace in the 37th minute.

His second great save came in the 78th minute when he parried Godfrey Ngwenya’s shot that later hit the beam on its way out for a corner that came to nothing.

The victory sees Power jump from ninth to fifth on 31 points, one point outside the continental slots where Forest Rangers are fourth and occupy one of the two CAF Confederation Cup slots.

Power are five points outside the CAF Champions League berths where Zanaco sit at number two and are further nine points adrift of Zesco United.

Meanwhile, promoted Prison have now lost three successive league defeats and the loss comes a week after they were eliminated from the 2021 ABSA Cup in the quarterfinals last Sunday by Lusaka Dynamos.

Previous articleNorth Western scales up tree planting

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Power Dynamos Go Fifth After Beating Prison Leopards

Power Dynamos have jumped into the top five of the FAZ Super Division following a 1-0 home win over...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo-Sierra Leone Friendly is Off

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Zambia versus Sierra Leone friendly that was scheduled to be played this Monday is off. Chipolopolo were due to host Sierra Leone on March...
Read more

Nelson “Haile” Banda Dies

Feature Sports sports - 1
The death of former Zambia and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers attacker Nelson “Haile” Banda has been confirmed. His son Jeff Banda revealed that his father died...
Read more

Fans Troop Back to Stadiums As Zambia Rugby Season Kicks Off

Feature Sports sports - 0
Spectators will be allowed as the 2021 local rugby season starts on Saturday with traditional opening matches in the new normal. Zambia Rugby Union spokesperson...
Read more

Power Dynamos Host Prison Leopards in Top 5 Chase

Feature Sports sports - 0
A top five spot beckons this Saturday when Power Dynamos and Prison Leopards meet in a rescheduled FAZ Super Division Week 19 fixture at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.