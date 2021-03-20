Power Dynamos have jumped into the top five of the FAZ Super Division following a 1-0 home win over Prison Leopards at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

A sleek Power efficiently went about their business at Arthur Davies to collect back-to-back league wins for the second time this season since early December when they beat Lumwana Radiants in Kitwe and Nkwazi away in Lusaka.

Striker Kennedy Musonda scored a fantastic looping volley from outside the box in the 18th minute to hand Power their second successive league.

But Prison goalkeeper Charles Kalumba was in outstanding form and made two fantastic save to keep the score line respectable.

Kalumba made a spectacular diving stop to deny Musonda a brace in the 37th minute.

His second great save came in the 78th minute when he parried Godfrey Ngwenya’s shot that later hit the beam on its way out for a corner that came to nothing.

The victory sees Power jump from ninth to fifth on 31 points, one point outside the continental slots where Forest Rangers are fourth and occupy one of the two CAF Confederation Cup slots.

Power are five points outside the CAF Champions League berths where Zanaco sit at number two and are further nine points adrift of Zesco United.

Meanwhile, promoted Prison have now lost three successive league defeats and the loss comes a week after they were eliminated from the 2021 ABSA Cup in the quarterfinals last Sunday by Lusaka Dynamos.