Saturday, March 20, 2021
ZCTU joins in mourning Magufuli

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has described the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli as an admired and transformational leader who led his country to its path of tremendous growth and prosperity.

ZCTU Secretary General Cosmas Mukuka said Mr. Magufuli will be remembered as a leader who dedicated his life to the improvement of the lives of the people of Tanzania.

Mr. Mukuka said ZCTU has expressed great sorrow and sadness at the death of Mr. Magufuli and has since sent deepest condolences to Mr. Magufuli’s family, the workers and the people of Tanzania at this difficult time.

“We mourn with the people of Tanzania on the death of this remarkable man who devoted his life to the development of Tanzania,” he said.

Mr. Mukuka stated that the late president exhibited a great amount of energy and passion towards developing Tanzania hence his death is a huge blow to the people of Tanzania, the continent of Africa and the whole world.

