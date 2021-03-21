The ruling Patriotic Front ( PF) in Kapiri Mposhi district has endorsed President Edgar Lungu as a sole presidential candidate at the party’s forthcoming general conference.

And Kapiri Mposhi Constituency PF aspiring candidate has urged members seeking to be adopted on the party’s ticket in the 2021 general elections to remain loyal to the party even when their applications are not positively considered.

Kapiri Mposhi constituency PF chairman Francis Katongo said President Lungu has shown exceptional leadership to run the country.

Mr. Katongo explained that President Lungu should be retained as the country’s President to continue with his development agenda which has benefited the Zambia during his tenure of office.

“As Kapiri Mposhi, we have endorsed President Lungu as a sole candidate to give him chance to complete his development agenda and the numerous developmental projects he has initiated,” Mr. Katongo said.

And nine aspiring candidates have applied to be adopted for candidacy as Member of Parliament (MP) on the ruling PF ticket in Kapiri Mposhi constituency.

Mr. Katongo said six others have applied seeking adoption on council chairperson position on the PF ticket in the district.

Meanwhile, Kapiri Mposhi constituency PF aspiring candidate Brian Nkolola has implored members seeking to be adopted on the party’s ticket in the 2021 general elections to remain loyal to the party even when they are left out.

Mr. Nkolola said party members should remain loyal to the party and support whoever would be adopted.

Speaking when he successfully filed in his application for adoption as MP, Mr. Nkolola pledged his loyalty to the ruling party and President Lungu even if he is not adopted to stand on the party’s ticket in the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Nkolola pledged to rally behind anyone who would be adopted and urged other aspiring candidates to do the same.

“I have been applying to be adopted as MP for sometime now… this is not the first time and I have remained loyal to the party,” Mr. Nkolola said.

And Kapiri Mposhi District PF Secretary, Austin Chisosa said the overwhelming number of applicants vying for adoption on MP, council chairperson and councillor positions is a sign that the ruling party was still preferable in the district.

Mr. Chisosa disclosed that on average, the party has received five applications seeking adoption on each seat for councillor in the area.

“We have an overwhelming number of applications on each seat and this goes to show how attractive and preferred the PF is in the district,” he said.