Midfielder Nathan Sinkala has joined the Zambia camp in Lusaka and declared they must defy the odds in their defining 2021 AFCON Group H qualifying dates this week against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Chipolopolo are rock bottom of Group H on 3 points after winning one and losing three games.

Botswana is third on 4 points and Zimbabwe second with 5 points.

Defending AFCON champions Algeria lead on 10 points and just have a top-two Group H classification matter to take care of after qualifying with two games to spare.

“These two games are very important for us because we have missed the last two AFCONS so we have to give all that we have in these two games,” Sinkala said.

The first hurdle will be on March 25 in a penultimate Group H home game against Algeria at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Algeria beat Chipolopolo 5-0 away in Blida on November 14, 2019 in their opening Group H game in which Sinkala played the full 90 minutes.

“I am ready and looking forward to the game,” Sinkala said.

“As you are aware, Algeria is a big team so we just have to remain focused and work as a team because when we went there in the first leg and they beat us.”

Thereafter, Zambia will visit Zimbabwe on March 29.