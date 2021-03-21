Minister of Health Jonas Chanda says the country has continued to have a lot of critically COVID- 19 ill patients in health facilities. Dr. Chanda has urged Zambians to remain on guard against a possible third wave locally in the coming cold months.

He said mitigation of the third wave will be possible by strict adherence to public health guidelines.

“Given that we live in an interconnected and globalized world with travel into and out of Zambia, it is crucial that we remain on guard against a possible third wave locally in the coming cold months and which can only be mitigated by strict adherence to public health guidelines to prevent transmission,” he has noted.

And the Minister has further noted that most countries in Europe and some in Africa including Kenya have declared a third wave of the pandemic and are preparing to head into further lockdowns.

In a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterdday, the Minister further indicated that government remains committed to being guided by science and empirical evidence to inform the country’s planned voluntary vaccination programme, vaccine choices and deployment strategies.

“In addition, we have also constituted a team of experts to evaluate the lessons learnt globally on the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak following the initiation of vaccination campaigns,” he said.

Dr. Chanda explained that the team is comparing the country’s COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake levels as well as the impact on transmission rates, severity of disease, death rates and the socioeconomic status of countries.

And the Minister has announced that 214 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded out of 5,495 tests conducted in the last 24 hours representing 4% positivity thereby bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 86, 273.

Dr. Chanda indicated that North – Western Province recorded 43 cases, Copperbelt and Luapula provinces 37 cases each, Lusaka 26, Northern 18, Muchinga 17, Central and Eastern 14 each, while Southern province recorded 6 and Western 2 cases.

“Of the 214 positive samples, 183 were collected within the last 24-72 hours whereas 31 were older than 72 hours. The provinces with the highest positivity rates were North-Western with 13%, Luapula and Muchinga 9% each, while Lusaka 2%, Southern and Western had the lowest rates of 1% each,” stressed the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded remains at 1,178 classified as 648 COVID-19 deaths and 530 COVID- related deaths.

He explained that a combined 396 discharges were recorded from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 83,110 representing 96%.

“We currently have 1,985 active cases of whom 1,851 representing 19% are under community management and 134 representing 7% are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities with 88 on oxygen therapy and 24 in critical condition,” he pointed out.