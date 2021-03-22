Sub-Chieftainess Nguvu of Chavuma district has been arrested with four others for unlawful assembly.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase has confirmed the incident which happened yesterday in Kakoma area in Chavuma district.

Mr Njase said police received a tip off from concerned members of the public to the effect that a group of people had assembled and were being addressed by the traditional leader.

“Police received information from concerned members of the public that there was a group of people who had unlawfully assembled in Kakoma area and were being addressed by Melody Chinyama who is Chieftainess Nguvu of West Bank. She claims to be Chief Luwezhi of Chavuma in the East bank,” Mr Njase said.

He said a follow up was made and the sub-Chieftainess was found at the meeting.

“She was arrested together with four others being Paul Kakanga, Rodgers Samundunga, Kennedy Sakavuyi, and Stephen Katoka for the subject offence.

Mr Njase said the five are detained in custody awaiting court appearance.