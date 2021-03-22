9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 22, 2021
GOLF: Nine Enter Sanlam Classic Tournament

By sports
Nine clubs are expected to participate in this weekends’ three-day Sanlam Classic Golf tournament set for the Lusaka Golf Club in the capital City.

This is the second event on the Professional Golfers Association (PGAZ) 2021 calendar after the staging of the season opener- the Reliant Mining Classic won by Madalitso Muthiya.

Among the clubs expected to take part in the tournament are Lusaka, Chilanga, Bonanza,
Chainama, Mazabuka, Mufulira, Chibuluma, Ndola and Nkana.

This tournament will mix Zambia’s elite golfers ranging from professionals to amateurs and juniors.

Meanwhile, Malawian pro-golfer Paul Chidale is scheduled to grace the Sanlam Classic Golf
tournament.

PGAZ has hailed Sanlam for supporting local golf.

“We know Sanlam Life as a leading life insurance company with the widest branch network in the country and it is good that they extended their reach to us. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our main sponsor Sanlam Life Insurance for joining our great golf family,” Rhoda Duthie, the PGAZ Tournament Director, said.

