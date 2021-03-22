9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 22, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Mwense cooperatives empowered

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Rural News Mwense cooperatives empowered
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting Mwense District
Commissioner, Benson Matipa has praised cooperatives which
benefited from the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Empowerment Multipurpose
Cooperative for prudently utilizing the empowerment package.

Speaking after conducting a monitoring visit to some beneficiaries,
Mr Matipa said a number of groups in Mwense were empowered with
chickens, sewing machines, farming inputs, hammer mills and second hand clothes among others.

He expressed happiness to note that most beneficiaries have managed to engage in productive activities.

“The empowerment has lifted the living standards of the beneficiaries.
We are requesting our President to consider empowering other groups
which did not benefit,” he said.

And God’s Grace Roads Camp Women group representative, Josephine
Chibale thanked the President for empowering them with chickens which
she said have already started multiplying.

Meanwhile, Munuwa Multipurpose Cooperative Representative, Margret
Mambwe who is also village head woman Chibamba, also thanked the
President Lungu for empowering them with a hammer mill.

Previous articleChieftainess nabbed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Mwense cooperatives empowered

Acting Mwense District Commissioner, Benson Matipa has praised cooperatives which benefited from the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Empowerment Multipurpose Cooperative for prudently utilizing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chieftainess nabbed

Rural News Photo Editor - 1
Sub-Chieftainess Nguvu of Chavuma district has been arrested with four others for unlawful assembly. Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase has confirmed the...
Read more

Denounce politics of violence, UCZ urges Zambians

Rural News Photo Editor - 3
The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Northern Province has urged Zambians to denounce politics of violence and division ahead of the August 12,...
Read more

Traditional leaders urged to make centres for GBV cases

Rural News Chief Editor - 14
North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has encouraged traditional leaders to establish one stop centers for Gender Based Violence (GBV) in their respective chiefdoms...
Read more

North Western scales up tree planting

Rural News Photo Editor - 3
North-Western province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to find resources and ensure that trees are not only...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.