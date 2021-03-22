Acting Mwense District

Commissioner, Benson Matipa has praised cooperatives which

benefited from the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Empowerment Multipurpose

Cooperative for prudently utilizing the empowerment package.

Speaking after conducting a monitoring visit to some beneficiaries,

Mr Matipa said a number of groups in Mwense were empowered with

chickens, sewing machines, farming inputs, hammer mills and second hand clothes among others.

He expressed happiness to note that most beneficiaries have managed to engage in productive activities.

“The empowerment has lifted the living standards of the beneficiaries.

We are requesting our President to consider empowering other groups

which did not benefit,” he said.

And God’s Grace Roads Camp Women group representative, Josephine

Chibale thanked the President for empowering them with chickens which

she said have already started multiplying.

Meanwhile, Munuwa Multipurpose Cooperative Representative, Margret

Mambwe who is also village head woman Chibamba, also thanked the

President Lungu for empowering them with a hammer mill.