Acting Mwense District
Commissioner, Benson Matipa has praised cooperatives which
benefited from the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Empowerment Multipurpose
Cooperative for prudently utilizing the empowerment package.
Speaking after conducting a monitoring visit to some beneficiaries,
Mr Matipa said a number of groups in Mwense were empowered with
chickens, sewing machines, farming inputs, hammer mills and second hand clothes among others.
He expressed happiness to note that most beneficiaries have managed to engage in productive activities.
“The empowerment has lifted the living standards of the beneficiaries.
We are requesting our President to consider empowering other groups
which did not benefit,” he said.
And God’s Grace Roads Camp Women group representative, Josephine
Chibale thanked the President for empowering them with chickens which
she said have already started multiplying.
Meanwhile, Munuwa Multipurpose Cooperative Representative, Margret
Mambwe who is also village head woman Chibamba, also thanked the
President Lungu for empowering them with a hammer mill.